Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.90. 2,281,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,319,673. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $98.69 and a 52 week high of $128.41.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet raised Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.06.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

