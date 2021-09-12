Aigen Investment Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 83,659 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in The Southern were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Southern by 530.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern in the first quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Southern by 35.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in The Southern by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Southern in the first quarter worth $45,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SO traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.21. 3,818,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,010,220. The company has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $67.54.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SO. Mizuho raised their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Guggenheim raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.69.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,747 shares of company stock worth $5,645,434. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

