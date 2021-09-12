Aigen Investment Management LP Has $10.22 Million Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,697 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 56,823 shares during the period. Splunk comprises about 1.8% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Splunk were worth $10,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Splunk by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,955 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO purchased a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,803,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Splunk by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,857 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPLK. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Splunk from $148.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$140.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $222.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.82.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Splunk’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,791 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

