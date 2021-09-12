Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,743 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Generac by 772.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Generac during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Generac during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Generac by 66.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.53.

In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,093 shares of company stock valued at $8,873,940 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC traded down $3.93 on Friday, reaching $451.31. The company had a trading volume of 526,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,525. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $173.80 and a one year high of $466.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.51, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $427.86 and a 200-day moving average of $365.41.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. Research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

