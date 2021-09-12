Aigen Investment Management LP Raises Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 1,217.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,237 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moab Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth about $1,416,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth about $7,200,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 374.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 4,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WLTW traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.55. 2,005,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,203. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $179.31 and a 12-month high of $271.87. The firm has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.94 and a 200 day moving average of $234.01.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price target (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.31.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

