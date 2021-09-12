Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,721 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,460,000. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.1% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,074,306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $16,067,466,000 after acquiring an additional 647,496 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,559,742 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,538,418,000 after acquiring an additional 968,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,328,989 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,275,107,000 after acquiring an additional 641,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,982,737 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,104,280,000 after acquiring an additional 341,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,608,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,589,595,000 after acquiring an additional 285,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of ABT traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.80. 4,126,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,774,478. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $100.34 and a 52-week high of $129.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.24. The company has a market cap of $228.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ABT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $17,054,509.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.