Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €151.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Airbus in a report on Thursday, July 8th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Airbus in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €130.69 ($153.76).

Get Airbus alerts:

EPA:AIR opened at €114.36 ($134.54) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €113.28 and a 200-day moving average of €106.08. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.