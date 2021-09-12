Akumin (TSE:AKU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Clarus Securities

Clarus Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Akumin (TSE:AKU) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$8.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Akumin to C$4.30 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of AKU stock opened at C$3.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.71, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.63. Akumin has a fifty-two week low of C$2.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$279.54 million and a P/E ratio of -8.01.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

