Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) PT Lowered to C$13.25 at National Bank Financial

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.66% from the stock’s previous close.

AGI has been the subject of several other reports. Laurentian set a C$14.25 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.25 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.90.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

AGI opened at C$9.42 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a one year low of C$8.89 and a one year high of C$13.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 125.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.