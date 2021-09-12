Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Lowers Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 26,700 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDC. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 17.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 33.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 18.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WDC stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $35.29 and a one year high of $78.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. Western Digital’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.10.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

