Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp reduced its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,235,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,555,000 after acquiring an additional 118,568 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,846,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,501,000 after purchasing an additional 56,969 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,616,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,212,000 after purchasing an additional 161,629 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,670,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,867,000 after purchasing an additional 782,825 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,120,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,897,000 after purchasing an additional 545,938 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AL opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.13. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 20.98%. Research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.58%.

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 2,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,269,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,497,646.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

