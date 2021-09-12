Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 457.5% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $60.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.89 and its 200-day moving average is $61.48.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MET. Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. increased their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

