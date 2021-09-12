Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 27,500 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp cut its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 56.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADS. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 285.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 21,254 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,506,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADS. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.

ADS stock opened at $93.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.17 and its 200 day moving average is $106.17. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a one year low of $39.77 and a one year high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. Research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

