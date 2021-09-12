Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 28,000 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 39.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 402.4% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 32,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 26,153 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 64.2% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 108,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 42,239 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.17.

Shares of ZION opened at $57.38 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $60.65. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.16.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

