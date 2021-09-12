Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Takes $2.35 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.4% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 488.3% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 37,485 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF opened at $155.56 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $66.46 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.63 and a 200 day moving average of $150.94. The firm has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.45%.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,073 shares of company stock worth $46,279,480. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

