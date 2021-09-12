Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Down 5%

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) traded down 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.00 and last traded at $28.13. 2,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 207,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.79.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 million. Equities analysts predict that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 46,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,396,755.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $3,056,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 273,607 shares of company stock worth $8,584,405.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkami Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

