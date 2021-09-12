Allan G. Bense Buys 4,584 Shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Stock

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Director Allan G. Bense purchased 4,584 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,927.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,205 shares in the company, valued at $142,032.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $22.66 on Friday. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $28.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.39.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $52.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 million. Analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCBG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 592.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 311,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 266,676 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 399.6% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 47,902 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

