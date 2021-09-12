Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.06% of Oyster Point Pharma worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OYST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 46.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 738,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,495,000 after acquiring an additional 233,797 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 709.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 581,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,629,000 after acquiring an additional 509,596 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 402,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 51,357 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 371,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 191,765 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 21.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 28,836 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Oyster Point Pharma stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.94. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89. The firm has a market cap of $375.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of -0.31.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85). Equities analysts anticipate that Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oyster Point Pharma Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

