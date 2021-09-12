Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 5,900 Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Newpark Resources worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NR. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 124.0% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 13,909 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the first quarter worth $104,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NR opened at $2.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 3.85. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $142.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial raised Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, CEO Paul L. Howes acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $68,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

