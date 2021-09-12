Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,915 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,023,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,645,000 after buying an additional 612,217 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,910,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,946,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 656,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,016,000 after buying an additional 242,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,673,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,960,000 after buying an additional 158,397 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

DSGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.61.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $85.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.16 and a beta of 1.10. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a twelve month low of $50.57 and a twelve month high of $86.88.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.