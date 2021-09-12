Alliancebernstein L.P. Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000.

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $30.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.66.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

