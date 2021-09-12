Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in TriState Capital were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in TriState Capital by 27.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,265,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,191,000 after buying an additional 271,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 267,652 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,359,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,467,000 after purchasing an additional 184,781 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TriState Capital by 16.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,754,000 after purchasing an additional 64,974 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 23.3% in the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 252,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 47,771 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSC opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $631.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.21.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $57.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSC shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TriState Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

