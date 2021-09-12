Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allianz SE provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services together with its subsidiaries. Allianz SE is based in Munich, Germany. “

ALIZY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of ALIZY stock opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. Allianz has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $26.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $33.52 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

