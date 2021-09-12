alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €16.90 ($19.88).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AOX. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of ETR:AOX traded down €0.36 ($0.42) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €15.87 ($18.67). 368,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,070. The business’s 50 day moving average is €17.29 and its 200-day moving average is €15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. alstria office REIT has a 1-year low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 1-year high of €15.24 ($17.93).

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

