Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.39% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

Get Aluminum Co. of China alerts:

NYSE:ACH opened at $21.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 195.27 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Aluminum Co. of China has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $22.47.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACH. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 136,158 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 180.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 278,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 178,888 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 6.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 522,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 40.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period.

About Aluminum Co. of China

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aluminum Co. of China (ACH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.