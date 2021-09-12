Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.39% from the company’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “
NYSE:ACH opened at $21.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 195.27 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Aluminum Co. of China has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $22.47.
About Aluminum Co. of China
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.
