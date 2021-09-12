American Century Companies Inc. Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 125,743 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.25% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10,499.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,541,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after buying an additional 1,526,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,961,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $183,168,000 after buying an additional 1,462,090 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $7,312,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 313.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 778,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 590,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $2,386,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXL shares. Barclays raised their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

AXL stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The firm has a market cap of $924.92 million, a PE ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.49. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

