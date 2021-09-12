American Century Companies Inc. Has $3.05 Million Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,228 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in United States Steel by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of X opened at $25.92 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $30.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 2.16.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 6.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently -0.86%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on X shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

