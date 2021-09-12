American Century Companies Inc. Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,633 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 53,179 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 703,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 510,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 29,899 shares during the period. 3.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ING. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.51.

ING stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.96. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average is $12.93.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

