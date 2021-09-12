American Century Companies Inc. Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,175 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 122.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 13.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 4,790.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGLN opened at $94.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.35 and a 1 year high of $95.43.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

