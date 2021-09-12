American Century Companies Inc. Has $3.51 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 83.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107,100 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $167.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.80. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $185.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

