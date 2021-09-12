American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 38.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 937,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,808 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNW. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 132.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 312,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 177,797 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 113.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 845,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 450,142 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,155,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $3.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 12.77%.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

