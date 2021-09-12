American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Stock Position Cut by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 11.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

AEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

In related news, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $135,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,423,620.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.37. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.21.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.87 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 5.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.