American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of American National Bankshares worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in American National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American National Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 74.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMNB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised American National Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th.

American National Bankshares stock opened at $31.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.06. American National Bankshares Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.14.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 32.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 39.56%.

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

