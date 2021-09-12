Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lowered its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 137.1% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 23,880 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 46.3% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 268,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,176,000 after acquiring an additional 97,269 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 40.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,023,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,375,000 after acquiring an additional 292,668 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $35.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.99.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 68.22%.

COLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

