Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 238 Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 896.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAVA shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

Shares of Cassava Sciences stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.53. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $146.16. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.