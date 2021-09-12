Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $223,000 Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Arcosa by 93.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 22,474 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Arcosa in the second quarter worth approximately $605,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Arcosa by 88.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 834,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,989,000 after buying an additional 392,284 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Arcosa by 15.0% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Arcosa by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

ACA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Sidoti upgraded Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcosa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

ACA opened at $49.16 on Friday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.73 and a 1-year high of $68.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.24 and a 200-day moving average of $58.43.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.65 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.12%. Arcosa’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.16%.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

