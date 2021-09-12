Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $230,000 Stock Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in American States Water by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American States Water by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 20,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American States Water by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,900,000 after purchasing an additional 210,731 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of American States Water by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of American States Water by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 578,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AWR shares. Barclays started coverage on American States Water in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $90.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. American States Water has a 12 month low of $69.25 and a 12 month high of $94.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.38 and a 200-day moving average of $81.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 0.04.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $128.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 62.66%.

In related news, VP Paul J. Rowley sold 2,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $227,409.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Anderson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $580,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,362.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,377 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

