Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $236,000 Stock Position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 26.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,582 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 17.0% in the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,581,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,995,000 after acquiring an additional 520,000 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 75.5% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,216,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,291 shares during the period. Silver Point Capital L.P. grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 68.4% in the first quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 3,060,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 368.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,813 shares during the period. 71.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IHRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on iHeartMedia in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iHeartMedia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.44.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 47,984 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IHRT opened at $24.43 on Friday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.02.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $861.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.52 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

iHeartMedia Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT).

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.