Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $245,000 Stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO John W. Casella sold 39,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,750,945.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,883.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $173,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,475 shares of company stock worth $12,972,445. 6.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CWST opened at $75.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.87 and a 200-day moving average of $66.59. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.91. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $76.61.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $215.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.65%. Analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.