Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 155 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 3.6% during the second quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 100.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $106.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.14, a PEG ratio of 53.65 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.39 and a 52 week high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $120.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.51 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BAND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.77.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total transaction of $38,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at $451,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,072 shares of company stock worth $141,028 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

