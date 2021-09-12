Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 81 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 76.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 14,376 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 14.3% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $158.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.35 and a fifty-two week high of $181.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.92.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $3.18. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 33.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 31.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

In related news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.20.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

