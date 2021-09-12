Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.73. Analog Devices posted earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist raised their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

ADI stock opened at $169.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.98. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $175.25. The firm has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,584,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,813,000 after acquiring an additional 77,957 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 35.0% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 6.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 10,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $30,580,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $24,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

