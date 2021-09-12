Analysts Anticipate American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. American Water Works posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year sales of $3.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.00.

NYSE:AWK opened at $184.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.23. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $189.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.603 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,253,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,275,868,000 after buying an additional 96,922 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,349,922,000 after buying an additional 911,406 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,331,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,438,271,000 after buying an additional 66,121 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,580,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,849,000 after buying an additional 215,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,191,000 after buying an additional 747,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

