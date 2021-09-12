Analysts Anticipate Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) will report $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Avantor reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVTR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Avantor in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

AVTR traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.33. 3,896,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,768,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor has a 1-year low of $21.04 and a 1-year high of $42.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $1,003,870.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,077 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,051.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 68,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $2,423,128.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,379,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,718,536.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 419,652 shares of company stock worth $15,849,715. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Avantor by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Avantor by 16.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Avantor by 4.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Avantor by 36.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 109,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 29,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 8.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

