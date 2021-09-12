Analysts Anticipate BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to Post $1.82 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the highest is $1.89. BOK Financial reported earnings of $2.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $8.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 31.13%. The business had revenue of $471.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on BOKF. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.63.

In related news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $856,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $750,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $2,871,960. Corporate insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 95.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,668,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,357,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,423,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,366,000 after acquiring an additional 198,731 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,115,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,826,000 after acquiring an additional 126,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,587,000. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BOKF opened at $82.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $48.41 and a 12-month high of $98.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

