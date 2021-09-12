Analysts Anticipate BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.74 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to post $3.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.75 billion. BorgWarner reported sales of $2.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year sales of $15.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.38 billion to $15.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.38 billion to $17.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.93. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $55.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 160.2% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

