Analysts Anticipate Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Will Post Earnings of $5.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) to announce earnings of $5.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cigna’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.84 and the highest is $5.49. Cigna reported earnings of $4.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year earnings of $20.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.05 to $20.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $22.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.90 to $25.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.30.

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter worth $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter worth $40,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CI traded down $9.26 on Friday, reaching $204.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,442,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,910. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.74 and a 200-day moving average of $236.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

