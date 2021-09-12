Analysts Anticipate Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.15. Dynatrace posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $209.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.83 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%.

DT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.57.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $9,555,784.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,945,048.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $3,033,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 634,863 shares in the company, valued at $35,012,694.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,549 shares of company stock worth $18,119,486 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Dynatrace by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 99,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after buying an additional 13,479 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,577,000 after buying an additional 61,504 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 315,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,944,000 after buying an additional 57,634 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP grew its stake in Dynatrace by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 107,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

DT stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,492. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $71.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 269.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.19.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

