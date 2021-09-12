Analysts Anticipate Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Will Post Earnings of -$1.24 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.24) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.02) and the lowest is ($1.46). Turning Point Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 195.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.15) to ($4.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($6.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.64) to ($4.84). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $139,988.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,348.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Alles acquired 2,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.34 per share, with a total value of $162,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $162,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPTX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,732.6% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $103,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPTX opened at $78.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 0.97. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $59.73 and a 12-month high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

