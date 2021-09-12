Analysts Expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.82 Billion

Analysts expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report $5.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.76 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.93 billion. Altria Group posted sales of $5.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year sales of $21.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.16 billion to $21.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $21.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.03 billion to $23.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%.

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of MO opened at $50.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.69. The stock has a market cap of $93.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MO. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 502.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,031,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,919,000 after purchasing an additional 587,567 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,016,000 after purchasing an additional 419,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

